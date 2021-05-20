CORBIN — Corbin’s Kaila Stidham turned in a perfect 4-for-4 effort and drove in two runs during Thursday’s 9-2 win over regional opponent Lynn Camp.
The Lady Redhounds (11-15) were looking to get back on track after going winning only two out of their last seven games.
They did just that by scoring five runs in the second inning while never looking back. The Lady Wildcats (15-12) answered with two runs in the top of the third inning before Corbin out the finishing touches on its win by adding four runs during the final three innings.
Kennedie Guiher also turned in a perfect day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three RBI and one run scored while Shelby Stewart, Rebecca Stewart, Kaylee Morales, Alayna Reynolds, and Kallie Housley each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Bailey Stewart also has a hit in the win.
Shelby Stewart got the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing five hits and no earned runs while striking out five batters.
Katie Miller drove in Lynn Camp’s lone run while finishing with a hit. Halle Mills connected with a double while Julia Shepherd, Madyson Roberts, and Olivia Dozier each finished with a hit apiece.
Roberts took the loss for the Lady Wildcats, allowing 12 hits and six earned runs while striking out one batter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.