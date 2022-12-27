CORBIN — Carter Stewart came through with a 19-point scoring effort to lead Corbin to a 76-54 victory over Bell County during pool play action of Tuesday’s Grace Health Cumberland Falls Invitational.
The Redhounds’ 22-point win snapped the Bobcats’ two-game win streak. Corbin improved to 5-2 while Bell County fell to 3-6.
Tony Pietrowski’s squad focused on containing the Bobcats’ Dawson Woolum, and limited him to 18 points, 11 points under his 29.1 scoring average he brought into the game.
Stewart wasn’t the only Redhound to score in double figures. Brody Wells added 12 points while Marc Warren finished with 10 points. Eli Pietrowski added nine points while Trey Worley tossed in eight points.
“I’m proud of my team,” Pietrowski said. “We’ve had some intense practices since our Gatlinburg trip and I thought that spilled over to the floor tonight. It was a great defensive effort by our team, especially Carter and Hayden (Llewellyn), who guarded extremely well. We showed good balance in scoring again tonight.
“Thought Brody, Trey, Marc and Eli really gave us a solid post presence,” he added. “Marc continues to improve daily for us. Big scope of things we’ve only had like 14 practices. If we can continue to work and stick together we have a chance to be a very dangerous team come postseason time. We are to win our first game in the Cumberland Falls Invitational.”
Corbin led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, and built a 37-27 advantage at halftime. The Redhounds put the game away by outscoring Bell County, 39-27, in the second half.
Pietrowski’s squad will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. against Newport.
