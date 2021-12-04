LONDON — Williamsburg overcame a slow start to improve to 2-0 on the season after defeating Buckhorn, 78-65, during Saturday’s 13th Region Media Network Ted Cook Classic Presented by Smith Global.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0) fell behind early in the first quarter before rallying to take a 28-27 lead at halftime.
Williamsburg took control in the second half, outscoring Buckhorn, 50-38, to preserve the 13-point victory.
“We started slow, and fell behind early but I was pleased with the way we fought back,” Williamsburg coach Eric Swords said. “We did a good job in the second half. We went on a spurt and got up about 17, and showed a lot of energy. We played a whole lot better.
“We got tired there in the end, and kind of lay them back in it, but we were able to finish and get the win. Overall, I was pleased with the effort. We didn’t play well in the first half but came out in the second half and found our groove.”
Micah a steely led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points while Dre Ellis added 16 points. Teammates Evan Ellis and Martin Shannon added 12 points apiece.
Williamsburg outscored Buckhorn, 31-20, in the third quarter to take a 59-47 lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring their opponents, 19-18.
Williamsburg 78, Buckhorn 65
Buckhorn 17 10 20 18 65
Williamsburg 17 11 31 19 78
Buckhorn (65) — McCoy 10, Neace 17, Riley 19, Cole 2, Caudill 14, Miller 1, Southwood 2.
Williamsburg (78) — Steely 22, D. Ellis 16, E. Ellis 12, Shannon 12, Lay 9, Potter 2, McFarland 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.