In a week in which numerous players from the 13th Region had scored 40-plus points in a game, Micah Steely took it a step further and dropped a 51-point performance on Johnson County, Tennessee, leading the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets to the 94-90 win in the Bill Perkins Holiday Classic.
Steely was a star for the Yellow Jackets, tying the school record for most points scored in a game, joining the likes of Williamsburg legends Mike Maxey and Tim Cornett in sharing the single-game scoring record.
It wasn’t just all scoring for Steely, though. He also pulled down 11 rebounds, had four assists, and three steals, filling up the state sheet for Williamsburg.
But, it was really a two-headed monster for the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday. Junior guard Martin Shannon also had him a night, pouring in 29 points for Williamsburg. Shannon shot 67-percent from the field and 50-percent from the three-point line.
Coach Eric Swords said it was a good win for his team after taking a tough loss on Tuesday night, noting the performances from Steely and Shannon.
“It was a great bounce back win for us,” said Swords. “Micah and Martin both had big scoring games. As that continues to happen, I believe it will open things up for other guys.”
With the win, the Yellow Jackets are now 9-2 on the season. They will return to action today, taking on Louisville Collegiate.
Swords said his team will have to play another well rounded game to pick up a win against Louisville Collegiate.
“We need a great team effort tomorrow as we play a good Louisville Collegiate team, and head towards the All A tournament (next week),” said Swords.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.