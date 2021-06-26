HAZARD — The Corbin 7-and-under All-Stars split a pair of games against Hazard-Perry on Saturday during District Tournament play.
Corbin lost the first game, 8-4, before picking up a slim 7-6 win during the second game.
Corbin will play Hazard-Perry again Sunday for the District championship. Both teams will advance to the 7-and-under State Tournament.
Saturday’s Games
Game One
Hazard-Perry 8, Corbin 4
The game was tight throughout with Corbin taking a 1-0 lead after Weston Reynolds scored.
David Whitaker scored in the second inning to push Corbin’s lead to 2-0.
Hazard-Perry tied the game at two apiece with two runs in the bottom of the second but Corbin responded with two more runs in the top of the third to take a 4-2 edge. Both Kadie Beth Carmichael and Eli Baker score thanks to hitting a two-run hit by Cash Mills.
Hazard-Perry tied the game again (4-4) in the bottom of the third inning with two runs while taking control of the game with one run in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning.
Mills led Corbin at the plate with a 3-for-3 effort and three RBI while Carmichael was 2-for-3 with one run scored. Kasen Hart finished with a hit and an RBI while Whitaker, Reynolds, and Baker each delivered a hit and scored once apiece. Bentley Taylor and Ryder Hedrick each had a hit apiece.
Game Two
Corbin 7, Hazard-Perry 6
Corbin was able to withstand a late rally by Hazard-Perry, and pull off a 7-6 victory.
Corbin pounded out 15 hits in the win and was led by Cash Mills and Kadie Beth Carmichael.
Both players went 3-for-3 while Mills scored once with two RBI, and Carmichael scored twice. Eli Baker went 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run scored while Keaton Bales and Gunner Sizemore both finished with a hit and an RBI apiece. Weston Reynolds finished with two hits and two runs scored while Trae Breeding had two hits and one run scored. David Whitaker also finished with a hit in the win.
Corbin scored two runs in the first inning and added two more runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. Hazard-Perry scores five runs in the bottom of the fourth to claim a short-lived 6-4 advantage. Corbin put the game away with a three-run fifth inning.
