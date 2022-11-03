WINCHESTER— Whitley County matched up against a very tough Notre Dame and fell 3-0.
This was the first time the Lady Colonels have made an Elite Eight appearance in the state tournament. They faced one of the best teams in the state of Kentucky.
Fans and supporters of the team were in great number, and have been since the beginning of the season. Students packed one whole section at George Rogers Clark, and were cheering loud and proud for their Lady Colonels.
Though the Lady Colonels fell 3-0 the excitement was there and it was felt throughout the gym.
In the first set, the Lady Colonels fell 25-6, in the second set, they fell 25-5. In the third set, they gained a little momentum, but the damage had already been done. They fell 25-12.
Whitley County finished the season with a 25-15 record, and a historic Elite Eight run in the State Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.