NICHOLASVILLE — Double the pleasure, double the fun.
The Corbin Redhound Eighth Grade football team capped off a perfect 15-0 season by defeating Paducah Middle School, 29-6, while capturing their second straight KYMSFA Eighth Grade State Division 2 state championship on Saturday.
Cole Stevens scored three rushing touchdowns in the win as Brent Jackson’s squad cruised to an easy 23-point victory.
Corbin jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back during its blowout win.
Stevens scored on a 20-yard run with 5:03 left in the first quarter and the rout was in.
He added a 29-yard touchdown run at the 2:28 mark of the first quarter to push the Redhounds’ lead to 14-0.
Corbin extended its lead to 22-0 right before halftime after Cam Estep broke free for a five-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds remaining in the first half.
Paducah Middle School got on the scoreboard early in the third quarter, cutting its deficit to 22-6 after scoring on a touchdown run with 7:21 left.
Corbin’s defense tightened after the score and kept Paducah Middle School from finding the end zone the remainder of the contest as the Redhounds secured another state championship.
Stevens added his third touchdown of the game, a five-yarder, with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter to make the final score 29-6.
The state title marks the eighth-grade Redhounds’ fifth overall, winning the Eighth Grade Division 2 title in 2020, the Eighth Grade Division 2 title in 2017, the Eighth Grade Division 1 title in 2014, and the Eighth Grade Division 2 title in 2010.
A complete story of Corbin’s championship win will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.