WHITLEY CITY — The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcat cross country team turned in first-place honors during this past week’s McCreary Central Invitational while Laren Partin placed first in the girls' race, and teammate Lillian Henize finished fifth.

Whitley County placed second while Emma Moore led the Lady Colonels with a third-place finish. Abigail Rupp turned in a sixth-place effort.

South Laurel didn’t have enough runners to compete for the team championship but Rose Stanko led the way with a fourth-place effort.

On the boys’ side, South Laurel placed second overall while Whitley County followed in third place, and Lynn Camp turned in a fourth-place finish.

The Cardinals were led by Will Stanko, who won the event with a time of 16:56.05. Teammate Jacob Tapscott placed seventh. Connor Partin led the Colonels with a sixth-place finish while Joshua Grubb placed eighth. Lynn Camp’s Ethan Blevins turned in a fourth-place effort while Logan Brok placed fifth.

McCreary Central Invitational

Girls Team Standings

1. Lynn Camp 33, 2. Whitley County 35, 3. McCreary Central 53.

Individual Results

Lynn Camp

24:28.88 Laren Partin 1st

26:04.37 Lillian Henize 5th

27:02.15 Arabella Pennington 7th

28:11.17 Madison Weymers 10th

31:28.21 Cambree Prewitt 18th

38:38.14 Paris Jackson 26th

South Laurel

25:28.12 Rose Stanko 4th

29:16.56 Hannah Tapscott 12th

31:06.34 Bailee Pennington 16th

33:19.03 Autumn Whicker 22nd

Whitley County

25:19.92 Emma Moore 3rd

26:15.24 Abigail Cupp 6th

27:30.50 Amy Earls 8th

27:59.84 Abigail Stone 9th

30:24.86 Makena Miniard 14th

32:25.25 Jaylee Davis 20th

36:49.18 Harley Huddleston 25th

43:42.78 Skylar Moses 27th

43:43.90 Ally Miniard 28th

Boys

Team Standings

1. McCreary Central 45, South Laurel 58, 3. Whitley County 71, 4. Lynn Camp 78, 5. Somerset 87.

Individual Results

Lynn Camp

18:30.83 Ethan Blevins 4th

18:38.81 Logan Brock 5th

20:39.42 Landon White 15th

22:31.49 Jaden Stewart 24th

24:35.23 Clayton White 33rd

South Laurel

16:56.05 Will Stanko 1st

18:48.95 Jacob Tapscott 7th

20:03.26 Riley Lewis 12th

20:26.55 Collin McCready 13th

22:46.90 Lukas Johnson 25th

23:42.50 Chris Greer 30th

23:55.68 Lucas Epperson 31st

26:14.04 Andrew Hurley 35th

Whitley County

18:40.95 Connor Partin 6th

18:51.64 Joshua Grubb 8th

21:27.43 Cooper Paul 18th

21:48.98 Jackson Hess 19th

21:49.24 Tanner Logan 20th

22:19.79 Gavin Whitaker 22nd

