Weather Alert

...Snow Showers Creating Dustings on Area Roads This Morning... ...Hard Freeze Likely Tonight and For Many Valley Locations Wednesday Night... Isolated light to occasionally moderate snow showers are leaving behind a dusting of snow on some roads. Most this will melt off, but some slicks spots will be possible through early this afternoon. Tonight into Wednesday, lows in the teens are forecast for most valley locations, while on Wednesday night many valley spots will dip into the mid 20s.