The Southern Kentucky Aces won the USSSA 12U State Championship in Elizabethtown on Friday, June 10. After finishing runner-up last year, they came back and won it all this year, going 5-0 during the long weekend. Winning the championship will send the team to the USSSA World Series in Cocoa Beach, Florida July 1-5.
Members of the team are: front row, Ty Petrey, Cayden Williams, Carson Taylor, and Trevor Smith. Back row, Brady Webb, Caleb Cureton, Bryson Mahan, Clint Partin, Brody Wilson, and Eli Summers. Not pictured: Miles Hollon, Head Coach Paul Taylor. Assistant coaches are Adam Petrey, Chris Mahan and Jason Webb.
