Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Kentucky, including the following counties, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne and Whitley. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1203 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour is expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Somerset, Monticello, Williamsburg, Whitley City, Burnside, Wiborg, Parkers Lake, Greenwood, Ritner, Denney, Alpine, Delta, Marshes Siding, Sloans Valley, Beulah Heights, Kidder, Slavens, Tateville, Kidds Crossing and Co-Operative. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&