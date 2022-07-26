PERU, INDIANA — The South Laurel Senior League All-Stars’ run in the Central Region Tournament came to a surprising halt after they dropped a 5-1 decision to host Lasalle-Peru Senior League All-Stars in the first round of tournament play.
South Laurel entered Tuesday’s tournament as the No. 1 seed after posting a perfect 4-0 record in pool play. Steve Byrd’s squad had defeated Lasalle-Peru, 5-4, just a day before.
South Laurel jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Lasalle-Peru tied the game at one apiece in the second inning. The game remained tied until the fourth inning when Lasalle-Peru scored three runs while adding another run in the fifth inning to make the score, 5-1.
South Laurel missed a golden opportunity to score some runs after loading the bases with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Byrd’s squad managed only three hits with Cole Harville goes 1-for-3 with a run scored. Tyler Curry, and Reece Noble also had hits in the loss.
Harville took the loss on the mound, tossing five and one/third of an inning while allowing five hits, and five earned runs. He finished with six strikeouts. Curry pitched an inning, allowing two hits while Austin Byrd tossed two/thirds of an inning of scoreless ball.
