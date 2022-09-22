PINEVILLE — South Laurel did not shoot well enough as a team, but they will be sending three golfers to the first round of the state tournament.
Alyssa Siler shot a 100, Emily Cox shot a 106, and Blakely Callahan shot a 100 — all punching their tickets to the state tournament. South Laurel shot 444 as a team.
Wayne County won first place as a team shooting 356, and Clay County won runners-up shooting a 398.
North Laurel finished with a score of 478, and Whitley County finished at 656.
Listed below is the entire recap of the tournament:
10th Region Girls’ Golf Tournament
Individual Scoring
1. Kelsey Collins, Wayne County 84
2. Anna New, Pulaski County 88
3. Avery Panutolo, Clay County 89
4. Malainey Dobbs, Pulaski County 90
5. Caroline Criswell, Pulaski County 90
6. Abby Reagan, Pulaski County 92
7. Reagan New, Pulaski County 94
8. Hallie Hooker, Clay County 97
9. (tie) Ansley Mounce, Southwestern 100
9. (tie) Alyssa Siler, South Laurel 100
9. (tie) Blakley Callahan, South Laurel 100
Team Scoring
(Top two teams advance to sub-state)
1. Wayne County 356: Kelsey Collins 84; Caroline Criswell 90; Malainey Dobbs 90; Abby Reagan 92; Harper Clark 116
2. Clay County 398: Avery Panutolo 89; Hallie Hooker 97; Kara Hensley 103; Alicia Hoskins 109; Hallie Scott 120
3. Pulaski County 407: Anna New 88; Reagan New 94; Madeline Butcher 107; Haylie Whitis 118
4. South Laurel 444: Alyssa Siler 100; Blakley Callahan 100; Emily Cox 106; Kaylee Smith 138; Sophey Smith 143
5. North Laurel 478: Amelia Anderson 111; Lilly Chestnut 111; Aubrey Monaco 119; Anna Storm 137; Carly Storm 148
6. Southwestern 487: Ansley Mounce 100; Morgan Mounce 103; Gracie Honeycutt 127; Aryanna Lamore 157; Kenna Phillips, 167
7. Bell County 583: Macie Hendrickson 128; Kenna Gambrel 140; Marlow Hacker 152; Kaelyn Miracle 163
8. Whitley County 656: Kimberly Hudson 137; McKayla Frazier 167; Emily Lynch 171; Keira Cheek 181
Individuals
Kamryn Cooper, Somerset 102; Taylor Goodman, Middlesboro 104; Aubrey Clark, Rockcastle County 107; Hannah Perry, Corbin 113; Addison Bonham, Corbin 120; Brooke Kfoury, Corbin 120; Hailie Hensley, Harlan County 135; Avery Branscum, Somerset 162
