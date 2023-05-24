LONDON — South Laurel’s Gracie Hoskins and her Lady Cardinal teammates turned in impressive efforts during the Girls Class 3A Region 7 track and field meet on Tuesday, helping guide their team to a fourth-place finish with 87 points.
West Jessamine won the regional crown with 125 points while North Laurel placed fifth with 81 points. Whitley County followed in seventh place with eight points.
Hoskins placed first in the 400 Meter Run while turning in a second-place finish in the 100 Meter Dash and the 200 Meter Dash.
The Lady Cardinal 4x400 Meter relay team placed first — Chloe Mastin, Kenzie Hubbard, Kenlea Murray, and Gracie Hoskins, while Chloe Powenski finished second in the Shot Put and Discus events.
Kenleigh Hubbard finished second in the 100 Meter Hurdles. Emily Cox placed third in the High Jump event. Emma Jackson placed third in the Triple Jump event.
North Laurel was led by Taylor Allen’s second place effort in the 1600 Meter Run, and her third-place finish in the 3200 Meter Run.
Belle Chappell turned in an impressive second-place effort in the High Jump while Chelsey Hammonds finished strong in the Shot Put and Discus events.
“The girls team had a very good meet,” North Laurel coach Rachel Gaynor said. “Although we only had two second place finishes by Taylor Allen in the 1600 and Belle Chappell in the high jump, we scored in 13 of the 15 events we entered. In several of the events, both of our athletes placed in the top six. This allowed us to plug along and score a lot of points and ended the night just eight points out of third place.
“Again, we are young with only four seniors and look to continue to build on our success next year,” she added. “We will have several girls making the trip to the state meet and we will be working the next week or so to help them reach their individual goals.”
Girls Team Results
1. West Jessamine 125, 2. Madison Central 114, 3. Pulaski County 89, 4. South Laurel 87, 5. North Laurel 81, 6. Southwestern 50, 7. Whitley County 8, Madison Southern 4.
