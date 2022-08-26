LONDON — South Laurel blew through Bell County Tuesday, and they did it all for their teammate Gunnar Queen.
South Laurel seventh-grade had a close game in the first quarter. Bell County scored early, but South Laurel recovered quickly when Caleb Roark made a 30-yard touchdown. Then the very next possession, Micah Smith broke free for a 70-yard run to bring the lead to 16-8.
In the second quarter, Bell County’s No. 55 scored to tie the game. Once again, South Laurel’s Smith scored with 7.1 seconds left in the half, bringing the score to 24-14 with South Laurel leading.
In the third quarter, it didn’t take long for South Laurel’s quarterback Zach Thomas to score, only 10 seconds into the second half. Bell County couldn’t answer, with a turnover on downs. Smith scored yet another run. The seventh-grade team defeated Bell County, 50-14.
In eighth-grade action, Bell County scored early, but couldn’t make the two-point conversion. South Laurel answered, with Zach Thomas running it into the end zone and making it an 8-6 South Laurel lead. Lots of back and forth action ensued with no scoring. In the fourth quarter, South Laurel scored one more touchdown, making the final 16-8.
“Tonight’s win was for our own Gunnar Queen, who was made honorary captain, and that meant the world to our team,” South Laurel Coach Ryan Flynn said. “He has been in our thoughts and prayers; he is in everything that we do as a team. It is awesome to see our football community band behind us during this trying time. Seeing him here tonight was amazing.”
“This one’s for you Gunnar,” was one sentence you heard the players say after every big play. The boys all banded together and got the win for their buddy Tuesday night.
Queen is a South Laurel eighth-grade football player who is currently battling with Leukemia. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family.
