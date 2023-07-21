PENDLETON, INDIANA — The South Laurel (Kentucky) Junior League All-Stars are only two wins away from reaching the Junior League World Series after defeating Ohio with ease on Friday with an 18-3 decision.
South Laurel was hitting on all cylinders once again, as Todd Martin’s squad collected four hits while taking advantage of 17 walks and four errors.
South Laurel scored a run in the first inning while adding seven runs in the second inning, four runs in the third inning, and six runs in the fourth inning.
Iowa’s lone runs came in the top of the fourth inning but the damage had already been done.
South Laurel will be back in action Saturday at 10 a.m. with a chance to advance to the championship game on the line.
Emmie Rice led South Laurel with a hit (double), four RBI, and one run scored while Maci White had a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored.
Lauren Wilkerson finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored while Sadie Lewis connected with a hit and drove in a run.
Alivia Hoskins finished with two RBI and a run scored while Kenedy Nolan had an RBI and scored once.
Ella Samples drove in a run while Anna Samples scored three times.
Piper Jackson finished with a run scored while Kenlee Engle drove in a run and scored three times.
Bella Martin drove in two runs and scored once while Kinlee Ertel scored twice.
Hoskins pitched two innings, allowing no hits or runs while striking out six batters.
White tossed two innings, surrendering two hits, three runs, and no earned runs while striking out six batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.