PRESTONSBURG — Four players finished with at least two hits apiece as the South Laurel Junior League All-Stars defeated Letcher Central, 8-6, on Thursday to capture the Junior League All-Stars state championship.
South Laurel built a 7-0 lead before having to hang on to pick up the win.
Todd Martin’s squad led 3-0 after the first inning, 5-0 after the third inning, and 7-0 after the top of the fourth inning before Letcher Central began to rally.
Letcher Central answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth while South Laurel pushed its lead to 8-2 with a run in the fifth inning.
Letcher Central followed with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn’t finish its comeback attempt.
Kenzie Williams tossed 5 1/3 of an inning, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out eight batters.
Alivia Hoskins pitched the final 1 2/3 of an inning, allowing five hits and four earned runs while striking out two batters.
Morgan Jackson led South Laurel with a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
Emmie Rice was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Skye Lawson finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
Williams finished with two hits while S. Lewis had a hit, an RBI, and one run scored.
Piper Jackson collected a hit while Kennedy Nolan and Hoskins each scored one run apiece.
