HARLAN — Some good offenses feature a big-play attack.
Some good offenses prefer ball control.
At least for one night, the Harlan County Black Bears had both, giving coach Amos McCreary a win in his first game at HCHS with a 59-26 rout of visiting South Laurel in the First Priority Bowl. It was the season opener for both teams.
Jonah Swanner, a sophomore receiver, handled the big-play angle wtth a 75-yard kickoff return to open the game, then added a touchdown reception late in addition to several other nice runs on special teams.
Senior tailback Demarco Hopkins helped the Bears play keep away, running behind a dominant offensive line in a five-touchdown, 291-yard performance. It was part of the Bears’ 455-yard night on the ground.
South Laurel had some bright moments, even in defeat, as freshman Landry Collett, the son of the former Leslie County receiver from the 1990s with the same name, threw for three touchdowns in a gritty 175-yard passing performance despite pressure from the HCHS defense. Ashton Garland had two touchdown catches, including one from Jimmy Mitchell. Hunter Bundy and Ayden Smith added one touchdown reception each.
The Bears dominated the line of scrimmage, though, limiting South Laurel to only five yards on nine carries
South Laurel will play host to Estill County on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.