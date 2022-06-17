LONDON — South Laurel might have missed out on reaching the 13th Region Tournament for the fourth consecutive year but coach Trey Smith liked what he saw out of his team this past spring.
The Cardinals started the season with a 4-1 mark, garnering wins over Jackson County, North Laurel, GRC, and Knox Central before going 10-19 to finish with a 14-20 mark.
“I believe our team improved this year,” Smith said. “I knew we were young coming into this season especially our pitching staff. I wanted to get us against good competition so we could get used to seeing quality arms and that definitely happened this year. We played a very tough schedule.
“It challenged us and will make us better for the upcoming year,” he added. “Our team shouldn't be surprised by anything next year as we saw several teams that were ranked top in the state as well as playing the top teams in the region.”
One key to South Laurel’s success this season, according to Smith, was his team’s mental toughness.
“I felt like our team showed a lot of mental toughness even when we were fighting to figure things out as a team,” he said. “They never quit on each other. This will play a big roll in next season.
“This year was definitely a year of ups and downs for us,” Smith added. “We learned a lot from our mistakes this year and our younger players gained a lot of experience as we got to play a lot of different guys in varsity this season. Some unlucky bounces definitely cost us some games down the stretch as we lost several close games at the end of the season that could have went either way. These experiences will only make us stronger in the future.”
Smith said his players’ experience seeing a lot of quality pitchers will help the Cardinals offensively next year.
“We got to face almost all of the top arms in the region this year,” he said. “Also our young pitching staff got a lot of innings and a good taste of what varsity is all about. I'm excited to see what this does for us next season.”
The Cardinals will have to replace the services of seniors Harrison Byrd and Cody Blevins, who meant a lot to the team.
“They were great teammates that cared about others’ success as much as their own,” Smith said. “They were awesome in the locker room, always showing up ready to work and get better. It was an honor coaching them both and they will be missed.”
Smith said he’s looking forward to the future with the talent his team will be returning.
“I'm really excited for the future of this team,” he said. “We return more experience then I ever have before. I have a great group of underclassmen and upperclassmen that want to work together to make our program as great as it can be.”
