LONDON — Ty Proffitt’s South Laurel 8U Softball Coach Pitch All-Stars advanced to Tuesday’s District 4 Tournament winner’s bracket semifinal action after defeating Harlan, 16-6, on Monday.
South Laurel scored early and often in the win, improving to 2-0 in the tournament as Bradlyn Howard led the way with a 3-for-3 effort with two home runs and three runs scored.
Chayse Wyatt went 3-for-3 with two doubles and one run scored while Winter Proffitt went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.
Brielle Collins, Callie Crawford, Paityn King and McKinlee Sizemore each went 3-for-3 with two runs scored apiece. Olivia Lucas and Sadie Hamlin each went 2-for-2 apiece while Azalea Cusic was 2-for-3 with one run scored.
