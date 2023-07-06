LONDON — The South Laurel 12U All-Stars dug themselves an early hole and never recovered during their 6-0 loss to Clay County on Thursday.
The loss ended South Laurel’s season, as Clay County advances to the District Final Four with the win, joining North Laurel, Hazard, and Leslie County.
Clay County scored three runs in the first inning while adding three more runs in the second inning as South Laurel struggled to string together any hits.
Kenyon Ellis led South Laurel with a 2-for-3 effort while Luke Vorbeck, Mason Bryant, and Nate Warren each finished with a hit apiece.
Bryant tossed 2 1/3 of an inning, allowing five hits, and three earned runs while striking out five batters. Dylan Turner pitched 2 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit. He also struck out five batters.
