LONDON — Mason Bryant’s two-run homer highlighted the South Laurel 12U All-Stars’ 9-3 win over Jackson County on Thursday.
Bryant connected on his two-run blast in the second inning, giving South Laurel a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
South Laurel jumped out early, building a 5-2 lead in the first inning while taking a 7-2 edge in the second inning.
Jackson County added a run in the third inning while South Laurel added two more runs before picking up the win.
The six-run victory advances South Laurel to the winner’s bracket semifinals. Quentin Floyd’s squad will now face off against Corbin Friday at 8 p.m.
Luke Floyd turned in a 1-for-1 effort while picking up two walks and scoring three times for South Laurel.
Luke Vorbeck was 1-for-3 with two runs scored while Nate Warren finished 1-for-3.
Dylan Turner and Memphis Hensley both finished 1-for-3 with a run scored while Jackson Parman scored once and had two walks.
Jaxon Bigelow also had a hit in the win for South Laurel.
