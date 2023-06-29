LONDON — Mike Karr’s South Laurel 12U All-Stars advanced to the District 4 championship game after holding off Leslie County on Thursday with a 2-1 victory.
South Laurel will now face off against Clay County in the District 4 title game on Friday at 6 p.m. If Karr’s squad wins, the two teams will face off in another title game matchup.
Since Clay County is unbeaten, and has already defeated South Laurel earlier in the tournament (7-0), all they will need to do is win one game.
Leslie County took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before South Laurel tied the game at one apiece in the second inning.
Willow Godsey reached base due to a walk and was driven in after Layla Cusic’s run-scoring triple.
The game remained tied until the sixth inning when Shelby King led off with a walk, and was driven in by Leah Campbell, who connected with a triple.
Madelyn Messer picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, and finished with 10 strikeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.