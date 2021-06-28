LONDON — It wasn’t the start South Laurel 11-12-year old All-Star coach Brent Jackson wanted to begin the District 4 Fastpitch Tournament.
South Laurel spotted Hazard-Perry a 4-0 lead in the first inning, and never recovered, losing, 17-1 in five innings.
South Laurel will be back in action in loser’s bracket play on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Jackson’s squad cut its deficit to 4-1 in the third inning after Skye Lawson scored but Hazard-Perry added runs in both the bottom of the third and fourth innings before putting the game out of reach with an 11-run fifth inning.
Emmie Rice turned out to be the lone South Laurel player to finish with a hit.
