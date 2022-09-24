The Somerset Briar Jumpers, coming off a tough loss to Corbin last week, welcomed the undefeated Williamsburg Yellow Jackets to William Clark Field Friday night.
In a back-and-forth game that featured a lot of scoring, the Jumpers would come away with the win 38-28.
The Yellow Jackets would be the first to put points on the board in the first quarter with a 52-yard touchdown run from senior Sydney Bowen. The Yellow Jackets would miss the point after due to a Briar Jumper block, making the score 6-0 in favor of Williamsburg.
The Briar Jumpers would first get on the board with a tackle by junior Kam Hughes in the end zone for a Williamsburg safety, making it 6-2.
One minute later, senior Lisandro Felix would find the end zone with a 10-yard touchdown run. Sophomore Anderson Ruble would make the point after attempt, putting Somerset on top 9-6.
In the second quarter, the Yellow Jackets would score again, this time off a Bowen to sophomore Nate Goodin 13-yard pass. Williamsburg would then complete a two-point conversion, putting them in front 14-9.
Junior Guy Bailey would find the end zone with a four-yard touchdown run with 9 seconds to go in the 2nd quarter. The Jumpers would then lead at halftime 16-14.
In the first half Somerset would rush for 106 yards and freshman quarterback Kris Hughes would be 1-5 with one interception. The Briar Jumpers would pass for a low 14 yards. Williamsburg would rush for 110 and pass for 60.
Three minutes into the third quarter, Bailey would get his second touchdown with a nine-yard touchdown run putting the Jumpers up 23-14.
Twenty seconds later, Williamsburg’s Bowen would complete a 63-yard pass to Goodin for their second touchdown connection of the night. Williamsburg struggled with their point after attempts for the whole game and would miss one here as well, as the Jumpers still maintained a 23-20 lead.
Guy Bailey would get his third touchdown on the night on a three-yard rush and would also complete a two-point conversion, putting the Jumpers up 31-20.
Kris Hughes would complete a 24-yard touchdown pass to junior Cayden Cimala and with the point after, would lead comfortably at this point 38-20.
Williamsburg just wouldn’t go away, however. With 4:36 to go in the fourth quarter, Bowen would complete another pass to Goodin for their third connection of the night, with Bowen then finding an open hole for a successful two-point conversion, trimming the Jumpers lead to just 38-28. Somerset would hold on though, defeating Williamsburg by that score.
Somerset would rush for 220 yards and pass for 88 yards for a total of 308 yards, while Williamsburg would rush for 184 yards and pass for 148 yards, for a total of 332 yards.
Somerset improves to 4-2, with the team welcoming Hazard to Clark Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Friday. Williamsburg, now 3-1 on the year, will travel to Sayre next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start.
