WILLIAMSBURG — A four-run third inning combined with stellar pitching efforts from Grant Zehr, Ronald Osborne, and Sam Harp led to Whitley County’s 7-4 win over Somerset.
The four-run victory marked the third in a row over the Briar Jumpers (0-1) for the Colonels (1-0), as Jeremy Shope’s squad outhit their opponents, 8-6, and didn’t commit an error.
Zehr picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings in frigid conditions while allowing only two hits and one earned run, and finished with seven strikeouts. Osborne tossed two innings, surrendering two earned runs and three hits while striking out three batters. Harp got the save after pitching an inning of one-hit ball while surrendering an earned run and striking out a batter.
“Good way to start the season with a win against a good Somerset team,” Shope said. “Our guys showed some grit battling the tough conditions.
“Pitchers threw well,” he added. “We have a lot to improve on. We’re going to get better and better if this team keeps their competitive spirit.”
Somerset took a short-lived 1-0 advantage in the top of the second inning before Whitley County scored two runs in the bottom of the second while increasing its leads to 6-1 after adding four more runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Briar Jumpers cut their deficit to 6-3 in the top of the fifth inning before the Colonels added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Somerset added a run in the top of the seventh inning but Harp shut down the Briar Jumpers’ batters to seal the win.
Whitley County outhit Somerset, 8-6, as Hunter Upchurch led the way with two hits (a double, and a triple) and three RBI. Zehr had two hits and an RBI while Mason Croley and Andrew Stack each finished with a hit, a run scored, and an RBI apiece.
Bryce Anderson finished with a hit and a run scored while Osborne also had a hit. Shane Parker drove in a run.
The Colonels will hit the road Tuesday with a matchup against North Laurel at 5:30 p.m.
