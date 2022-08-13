Fielding a team with no seniors can have its ups-and-downs, but the Whitley County Lady Colonels are really enjoying themselves to start the 2022 girls soccer season.
With a good group of juniors and sophomores, Kelly Sawyers’ squad knows that they are one of the younger teams in the 13th Region and they are completely fine with that. As a matter of fact, Sawyers has to stop them from looking so far ahead in the future at times, and get them focusing on the here and now.
“We are returning no seniors this year. It is a rebuilding year for us right now, but we have solid juniors and sophomores who have worked together for a long time,” said Sawyers. “They are excited to work this year and get better, and they are even excited about next season already because they know their potential. We have to stay focused on this year, but they know, if they keep getting better, we will keep getting stronger.”
Low numbers is a problem for a lot of soccer teams in the 13th Region this year, so the Lady Colonels are in familiar territory for many teams. The good news for Whitley County is that they are returning some players who can put the ball in the net, and not every team has that.
Autumn Sawyers returns after a stellar freshman season in which she led the Lady Colonels in goals and assists. Sawyers scored 26 goals and dished out 15 assists to lead her team. Deserae Haynes also returns after finishing second in scoring on the team in 2021, adding 16 goals.
Other key players include juniors Madison Earls and Zoie Moore, along with sophomores Andrea Dees, Mackenzie Lawson, and Norma Proffitt. Sawyers said several other girls will be on the field for the Lady Colonels, as well this year.
“Madison Earls is a leader for us as a junior. We have to keep her healthy. She is a real key player for us. She is just really versatile. Deserae Haynes is the speed of our team, and we can pretty much use her anywhere if need be,” said Sawyers. “I feel like we are going to be better offensively than we will be defensively this year. Autumn Sawyers is back after scoring 26 goals last year. We are looking for her to continue to hit the back of the net for us.”
Despite the youth and inexperience, the Lady Colonels have already gotten off to a great start this season. They defeated Middlesboro in their first game of the year, winning 4-2. Sawyers had two goals in the win, while Haynes and Dees had one goal, apiece.
Moore defended six goals on the night at her goalie position and Proffitt had two saves.
Sawyers said the key to this season will be the health of the team. She has already been working on playing girls in different positions in case they have players go down to injury.
“Right now, with limited players, it is key that everyone stays healthy. If someone goes down, who can step up,” said Sawyers. “We need to move girls around so that we still have a strong team and can hold our own against other strong teams. If we can do that, I think we can have a good season this year.”
