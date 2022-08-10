LONDON — After dominating the region for the past few years, North Laurel struggled early last fall, going 0-5-1, before catching fire and finishing as 49th District and 13th Region runners-up.
The future is bright once again for Jessica Miller’s squad, as the Lady Jaguars look to get back on top in the 49th District and 13th Region thanks to a lot of talent returning from last season’s 5-11-1 team.
“I believe we will have a strong defense this upcoming season as most of our returners are defenders,” Miller said. “I think this will definitely cause some difficulty and frustration for our opponents.
“We have standout returning defenders in junior Mea Anderson, senior Eliza Mills, senior Eva Clark, junior Addison Murray, senior Taryn Reed, junior Aislynn Reed, junior Molly Hamm, and sophomore keeper Brooklyn Mullins,” Miller said.
Offensively, North Laurel returns its top two scorers in junior Mikaela Moore (13 goals) and junior Makayla Mastin (12 goals) along with junior Roslyn Valentine, senior Breeanne Edwards and junior Kaidence Collett.
“We have a few standout newcomers this year as well, including Lauren Crouch, freshman forward, Riley Vickers, freshman forward/mid, and Sarah Watkins, freshman mid,” Miller said. “I’m hoping our newcomers will strengthen and grow our dwindling offensive numbers.
“Our strengths will lie in a strong back line and skilled forwards that can cross and shoot from anywhere,” she added. “My only concern is with team chemistry. This is something we struggled with last year. You can have talent and athleticism all over the field but it doesn’t mean much if your players don’t work well together. This is something we worked on all last season and have continued to work on this summer, and it is gradually improving.”
Miller believes another tough schedule will prepare her team for the upcoming challenges in district and postseason play.
“We have matches scheduled against the teams in our district and region in addition to Mercer, Lincoln County, GRC, Madison Southern and several other tough competitors,” she said. “If our girls work together like I know they can, I believe we will have a fair shot at bringing home both the district and region titles.”
