CORBIN — Corbin coach Hannah Goins is excited to see just what her Lady Redhound soccer team can accomplish this season.
Corbin had high expectations enter the 2021 campaign but a 1-5 start combined with an 0-3 finish capped off a 6-11 mark for the Lady Redhounds, who saw their season come to an end in the first round of the 49th District Tournament.
Expectations are high again for the upcoming season with five seniors returning along with a strong core of talented players.
“We return five starting seniors this season and I’m really looking forward to seeing what they will be able to accomplish,” Goins said. “We also return a good group of juniors and sophomores who saw significant time on the field last year. Some of these players will definitely have to step up and fill some roles for us this season. Overall, we have a great core group that I think can take us far this year.
“We return a very talented senior group that look to make a big impact this season,” she added. “All five of them are strong leaders, who are focused on coming together as a team. I strongly believe coming together and being able to play as a team is what will contribute to our success.”
The five seniors returning are Riley Childers, Grace Gibson, Olivia Jones, Kaiden Walden and Kaitlyn Will.
Jones led Corbin with 20 goals and 13 assists last season while Gibson added 10 goals and nine assists. Walden scored four goals and finished with two assists while Childers had two goals and two assists. Will had 69 saves and allowed 20 goals in 17 games last season.
“I put a very strong emphasis on teamwork every year,” Goins said. “I think we have multiple players who will step up big for us this season, but I firmly believe the team, not the individual, is the ultimate champion. And, I can’t wait to see what these ladies will accomplish together.”
Goins said her team’s work ethic has been high so far during summer practices, and it will be a strength for Corbin.
“After the disappointing ending last year, we definitely came in more determined this preseason,” she said. “We also return a lot of talent in the upperclassmen. They have played together for a while and play very well together. Our ability to see the field and move the ball is improving daily.
“I’m impressed with the leadership we have shown so far throughout preseason,” Goins added. “We have a lot of strong leaders on this team. They are already stepping up to motivate and lead the team and I think that leadership and determination will be huge for us this season.”
Scoring remains a concern for Goins. Last season, the Lady Redhounds averaged only 2.5 goals per game.
“In the past we have struggled with finding the back of the net so I’m hoping to improve on that this season, and create more goal scoring opportunities,” she said. “Aside from our core group of returners, we are welcoming a large number of freshman and middle school jayvee players.
“So the majority of our team is very young which is a little concerning,” Goins added. “But with our strong leadership, I am confident they will be able to come together and create success on the field.”
Corbin will play another solid slate that will prepare the Lady Redhounds for a rough and tough district.
“We play a tough schedule every year and this year is no different,” Goins said. “I believe playing tougher competition helps teams improve and be able to compete at a higher level. It will be challenging but we are up for the task.
“We definitely have the potential to go far this year. Our district and region improves every year, so it will not be an easy road but we definitely have the potential to win both titles,” she added. “We are really looking forward to the season getting started. These ladies have definitely put in the work this preseason and I am very proud of their growth so far. I’m excited to see how we continue progress throughout this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.