WILLIAMSBURG — A new season is here which means Whitley County coach Michael Branham is excited to see what his boys soccer team will bring to the table.
The Colonels posted a 5-12-3 record last season, including a 4-4-1 mark against regional teams.
“Last season, we lost five seniors, three of which had been with the team since before they were freshmen,” Branham said. “Losing them has been difficult, but we have a strong core of young players that had to step up last year. We’ve also added some freshmen that I think will make a huge impact from the start.
“Seniors Brent Grimes and Johnny Parra will undoubtedly play a huge role in our successes this season,” he added. “I also look for juniors Cameron Jones, keeper Canaan Parsons, and Matthew Sawyers to turn some heads this season whether scoring goals or stopping goals. Lastly, sophomore Jacob Senters and freshman Brody Moses proved they will do some damage this season with an impressive showing at the Bluegrass State Games last weekend.”
Branham admitted his team’s defensive play should be a strength heading into the season while injuries are a concern.
“We will definitely have a stronger defense this season,” he said. “Keeper Canaan Parsons ended last season third in state for saves, which says a lot about the level he is at, but also shows the amount of shots other teams were putting up on our defense. This year, that won’t be the case. I also think scoring will be one of our biggest strengths.
“My biggest concern is keeping my players healthy,” Branham added. “Last year, injuries plagued our team last season leaving us with no in-game chemistry. We already have lost senior James Kelley to a knee injury during a summer practice. If we can get through the season with minimal injuries I think we will be more successful.”
Branham put a lot of thought into making this season’s schedule as beneficial as possible for his team.
“We face all of our regional opponents at least once while also having a healthy mix of Somerset teams,” he said. “I think this schedule will definitely have us ready for post season play.”
Branham said the key for his team to advance deep into postseason play is to earn his district’s No. 2 or No. 3 seed.
“Our district is one of the toughest in southeastern Kentucky without a doubt,” he admitted. “For years, we have been on the verge of making it to a district championship. Winning a seed game proves to be the first battle. If we can find ourselves in the two or three seed spot of the district tournament then our shot is as good as anybody’s to make it to regional play. I’ve said it for years, but I am pleased with the level of play my guys are currently at and I believe if things go our way we can really shake things up this season.”
