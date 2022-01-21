BARBOURVILLE — Corbin dug itself a 15-0 hole, and never recovered during Friday’s 95-84 loss to three-time defending region championship Knox Central.
The Redhounds managed to cut their deficit to 42-38 at halftime but in the end, the Panthers were just too much.
The loss turned out to be Corbin’s third in a row while the Redhounds saw their record fall to 11-5 overall and 3-5 against regional opponents.
“We have to have better starts to the game and the start of halves,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “We dug ourselves a hole tonight in both those situations.
“They hurt us on the offensive glass,” he added. “I’m sure that’s a common theme when playing them. The three boys they play inside are a load.”
Pietrowski’s squad trailed 24-17 at the end of the first quarter, and 42-38 at halftime before Knox Central outscored Corbin, 53-46, in the second half.
Hayden Llewelyn led the Redhounds with 16 points while Brody Wells followed with 16 points. Carter Stewart scored 13 points, and Zander Curry tossed in 12 points.
“We played well offensively and showed some of the ball movement we have been looking for,” Pietrowski said. “That equates to better shots and putting more points on the board.
“Hayden looked fluid today,” he added. “We need that level of play from him. He can score in bunches. Our balance around him was encouraging as well.”
Corbin will attempt to stop its losing skid Saturday at noon when the Redhounds face-off against South Laurel at home.
The game was postponed this past Wednesday due to water dripping on the floor. It will pick up in the fourth quarter with the Cardinals holding a 58-49 lead with 4:01 left in regulation.
Knox Central 95, Corbin 84
Corbin 17 21 18 28 84
Knox Central 24 18 23 30 95
Corbin (84) — Llewellyn 26, Curry 12, Worley 6, Stewart 13, Elam 3, Wells 16, Pietrowski 5, Webb 3.
Knox Central (95) — J. Turner 13, Mills 23, Chadwell 24, Brock 6, Ledford 12, K. Turner 15, Imel 1, King 1.
