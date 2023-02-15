Weather Alert

...Gusty South to Southwest Winds This Morning - Thunderstorms with Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Possible Late Tonight Through and Thursday Evening... A departing weather system will continue to produce some gusty south to southwest winds across much of eastern Kentucky this morning. Expect sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph at times along with occasional wind gusts to between 30 to 35 mph. Another dynamic weather system moving into the Ohio Valley on Thursday will bring the potential of thunderstorms to eastern Kentucky from late tonight through Thursday evening. There is an increasing potential for heavy rains from these storms. The strongest storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts the primary threat - mainly for the western and northern parts of the area.