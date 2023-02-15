HARLAN — A slow start played a big part in Whitley County’s 87-80 loss to Harlan County on Tuesday.
The Colonels (20-9) entered the contest hoping to pull off the upset win, but the Black Bears did just enough to pull out their 24th victory of the season.
Trent Noah continued his impressive junior campaign for Harlan County, scoring 38 points — 11 points in the fourth quarter. Jacob Swanner added 20 points while Daniel Carmical hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while scoring 11 of his 17 points.
“We dug ourselves a little hole to start the game, but fought back to keep it tight throughout,” Whitley County head coach Eric Swords said. “We hit a little stretch there late in the third quarter, and allowed them to gap us.
“Against teams like that, we can’t have any stretches of stagnate play,” he added. “They are undefeated at home for a reason. Good game for us to play on the road before district. Got to continue the positives and fix some of the negatives to give ourselves a chance.”
Ashton Reynolds continued his impressive play for the Colonels, scoring 22 points while hitting four 3-pointers. Jamie Fuson also nailed four 3-pointers, and finished with 16 points. Brayden Mahan and Bryce Anderson both scored 12 points apiece in the loss.
Whitley County will be back in action at home Thursday with a 6 p.m. matchup against Cordia. Harlan County will travel to play Barbourville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
