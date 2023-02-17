BOONEVILLE — It’s become a recurring theme for Joshua Mobley’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats — get off to a slow start, and then dig too big of a hole to get out of.
That’s what happened to Lynn Camp during its 62-29 loss to Owsley County on Friday.
The Lady Wildcats failed to score a point in the first quarter, and trailed 34-0 entering the second quarter, and the game was all but over then.
Give credit to Mobley’s squad, though.
Lynn Camp (6-24) continued to fight, and trailed, 54-17, at halftime, but could only muster 12 points in the second half.
“Tonight we fell behind early in the game,” Mobley said. “We didn't get back well on defense in the first half which led to some easy buckets for our opponent. They have multiple guards that play well and hit a lot of perimeter shots this evening. We had some troubles boxing out and rebounding the ball at times too. We have to take care of the ball better than what we did tonight.”
Alissa Crumpler led the Lady Wildcats with 11 points while Abby Mabe added nine points.
Lynn Camp will now get back into the gym, and get ready for Monday’s 51st District Tournament semifinal game against Pineville.
The two teams met once this season with the Lady Mountain Lions coming away with a 64-33 win.
Monday’s game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
“Time to focus at practice and prepare the next couple of days in order to get ready for Monday's District Tournament contest at Pineville,” Mobley said.
