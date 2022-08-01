LONDON — Lora Rison has been named the new girls varsity soccer coach at South Laurel High School.
Rison spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Lady Cardinals soccer program, and was a part of last season’s 49th District and 13th Region championships.
“We are excited to promote Lora Rison as the new head coach of our girls soccer team,” South Laurel Principal Dr. Jeremy Kidd said. “She has been an important member of the coaching staff the past two seasons and we believe she has the relationships and leadership ability to build upon the recent tremendous success of the program. We feel fortunate to have Lora step into the head coach position at this time to continue the recent success the team has had.”
Rison has been around the game of soccer for years, helping coach Tri-County Youth Soccer before her own children began playing club.
“I have been the assistant coach at South since 2020,” Rison said. “Over the few past years, I have been able to create meaningful relationships with our girls. It has been an amazing experience watching this team mature as individuals and players, I am excited to continue that as their new head coach.
“I have been involved with South Laurel soccer for the past 10 years, with both of my children playing, and love the values and traditions that come with being a part of the ‘South Laurel Family.’
“Although this season has some upcoming challenges, with graduating some key players, I believe the team we have will be successful,” she added. “We have a lot of potential and the dynamics for a great season.”
Coach Jessica Perkins will be a part of Rison’s coaching staff with the possibility of a couple of other candidates.
“We will have the right people in place to have another outstanding season with high expectations for our players,” Rison said.
Rison lives in Laurel County with her husband, Ian, and daughter Ella, who plays on the South Laurel Lady Cardinals soccer team. Rison’s son, Quinn, continued his soccer career at Union College, and now attends the University of Kentucky. Rison’s family has a true love of the game and are certainly soccer enthusiasts.
Rison is a teacher at Hunter Hills Elementary and “loves that she is now able to coach some of her former players.”
“We are looking forward to continuing a winning tradition in soccer at South,” Rison said.
