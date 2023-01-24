CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s losing skid hit a season-worst seven games after dropping an 88-58 decision to Bell County on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (4-15) were without the services of leading scorer Micah Engle, but Duane Sparks stepped up and led his team with 27 points. Ethan Burd followed with eight points while Ian Agosto had seven points, and Ethan Chafin scored six points.
Bell County (7-13) led from the get-go, building a 24-13 lead at the end of the first quarter before taking a 47-34 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Bobcats’ lead grew to 69-47 entering the fourth quarter before they outscored Lynn Camp, 19-11, in the final eight minutes.
Blake Burnett led Bell County with 20 points while Cayden Huff followed with 14 points. Cameron Hall finished with 13 points while Dawson Woolum and Jacob Jones each scored nine points apiece.
The Wildcats will play at Pineville Saturday at 7:30 p.m. while Bell County will host Middlesboro at home Monday at 7:30 p.m.
