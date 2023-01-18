CORBIN — Aymanni Wynn nailed six 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 29 points to lead Harlan to a 68-32 win over struggling Lynn Camp on Tuesday.
Wynn scored early and often, pouring in 12 points in the first quarter alone.
She wasn’t the only Lady Green Dragon who torched the nets though.
Kylie Noe followed with a 20-point scoring effort while Emma Owens added nine points.
The 36-point win snapped Harlan’s two-game losing skid while Lynn Camp (3-14) has now lost seven games in a row.
“We had the same issues tonight early and often,” Lynn Camp coach Josh Mobley said. “We struggled taking care of the ball, and in turn struggled getting into any sets to execute. We didn't box out and rebound well at all again in this contest. It also was an issue for us at times with lack of effort and not being the first to the floor to win 50-50 balls.
“We have to reset at practice for the next few days and prepare for district play,” he added. “If we practice well and prepare well, then we can start a whole new season off differently in district play.”
The Lady Wildcats’ scoring woes continued against the Lady Green Dragons. Their highest point total during the past three games has been 32.
Abby Mabe and Alissa Crumpler each scored nine points apiece while Lindsey Cox added five points.
Lynn Camp will host Pineville on Friday at 6 p.m. while Harlan travels to play Bell County on Thursday.
