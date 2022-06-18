LEXINGTON — North Laurel junior Emily Sizemore has been named Kentucky Prep 13th Region Player of the Year while Corbin coach Crystal Stidham took home KY Prep 13th Region Coach of the Year honors on Tuesday.
Sizemore had a tremendous season for the Lady Jaguars, helping guide North Laurel to a 13th Region-best 23 wins, a 49th District championship, and an appearance in the 13th Region Tournament championship game.
She hit .472 with 11 home runs and 53 RBI along with 59 hits, and 55 runs scored. She only struck out eight times in 125 at-bats.
Stidham led Corbin to a 20-14 record, a 50th District championship along with the softball program’s first 13th Region championship.
