The North Laurel Lady Jaguars picked up where they left off in December, winning their first game of 2022 with an impressive 60-56 win over the Pulaski County Lady Maroons on Monday night at home.
Both teams entered the game as one of the best teams in their respective regions, with Pulaski County playing out of the 12th Region. The Lady Jaguars’ came into Monday night with a seven-game win streak before taking the win.
Coach Eddie Mahan said he was happy with his team’s win over a good Pulaski County squad, but wanted to see better consistency from North Laurel throughout the four quarters.
“Anytime you can beat a team that shoots as well as Pulaski and is as well coached as them, you have to be happy. However, consistency is something we are going to have to work on,” said Mahan. “When we would make a good run, we would then let up and allow them to make a run to get right back into it.”
The Lady Jaguars were led by a trio of players in Hailee Valentine, Emily Sizemore, and Chloe McKnight. Emily Sizemore led the way with a game-high 21 points. Valentine followed up with 15 points, and McKnight finished with 14.
Mahan said the win was a complete team effort and he had several different girls step up throughout the night in order to take home the win.
“I thought we had multiple people help us tonight to get the win, but I have to give praise to Emily Sizemore for consistent leadership and multiple good plays on both sides of the floor,” said Mahan. “Hailee Valentine did not have one of her typical efficient offensive games, but she came up with huge plays at the end to get us the win on both sides of the floor, plus some key free throws.”
North Laurel took a 17-14 lead after the first quarter thanks to six points apiece from McKnight and Emily Sizemore and a big three-point basket from Valentine. They were able to extend their lead to 28-21 at the half.
Emily Sizemore continued to dominate the game in the third quarter. She scored eight of her 21 points in the period. The Lady Maroons had their best performance of the night in the third, behind a few three-pointers, cutting the North Laurel lead to 42-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
With the score in hand, the Lady Maroons worked to get back into the game by putting North Laurel on the line. Valentine hit eight of her nine free throws down the stretch to seal the 60-56 win.
Mahan said his team needs to build on the win and continue preparing for the postseason.
“Over the next few weeks our focus will be to stop the runs earlier,” said Mahan. “When postseason comes around that is a key to winning big games.”
With the win, North Laurel is now 11-1 on the season. They will play host to Clay County on Friday.
North Laurel 60, Pulaski County 56
North Laurel 17 11 14 18 - 60
Pulaski County 14 7 17 18 - 56
North Laurel (60) - Emily Sizemore 21, Valentine 15, McKnight 14, Bella Sizemore 2, Mariella Claybrook 5, Gracie McKnight 3
Pulaski County (56) - Sydney Martin 18, Caroline Oakes 11, Madelyn Blankenship 9, Sara Beth Thurman 9, Aubrey Daulton 6, Maggie Holt 3
