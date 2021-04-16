SOMERSET — A six-run second inning turned out to be all Corbin needed during its 8-5 win over Somerset on Friday.
The Redhounds finished with eight hits and took advantage of the Briar Jumpers’ four errors to improve to 7-3 overall while capturing their second straight win during the process.
Jacob Baker and Jeremiah Gilbert both pitched in the win with Baker tossing four-inning while receiving the win. He allowed three hits and three earned runs while Gilbert picked up the save after tossing three innings. He allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out three batters.
“It was a good all-around team win for us,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Jacob Baker had a good night on the mound, and at the plate, and then Jeremiah was able to close this one out for us again tonight. He’s grown up fast this week, being put into some big spots for us. I’m really proud of how we played after an emotional series early in the week and then having some guys have to step in unexpectedly tonight and never wavering.”
Bradric Helton went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored while Baker was 3-for-4 with three RBI and one run scored. Made Elam finished with a hit and an RBI while Walker Landrum also had a hit.
Corbin took a 6-0 lead in the first inning before seeing Somerset cut its deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the third. Both teams scored a run apiece in the fourth inning before they each scored a run apiece again in the seventh inning.
