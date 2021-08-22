Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams were charged with burglary on Thursday.
In a statement from UK Athletics, the university said it takes “these matters very seriously (and) we are closely evaluating this issue before determining the next steps.”
Police said three individuals entered a residence uninvited to a private party and were asked to leave. In the report, three individuals were upset and threatened they would return to the residence. The three returned later with additional subjects and the group forced their way into the residence. Tisdale was also charged with wanton endangerment and was identified as the suspect who pointed a handgun at a victim.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said he was “aware of the situation that arose (Thursday)" and added he has known about the incident since last March. "Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges,” he said in a statement. “…We withheld the players from team activities, while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.