CORBIN — Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds are heating up at the right time.
Corbin captured a season-best sixth win in a row on Thursday, defeating Jackson County in fine fashion with an 18-3 win.
The Redhounds (13-8) scored early and often, taking control of the contest with a nine-run first inning. They added four more runs in the second inning while scoring three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth innings.
Philpot’s squad finished with 13 hits and played a flawless game defensively, committing zero errors.
Cruz Cima picked up the win while pitching two and two/thirds of an inning while allowing three hits and one earned run. Bradric Helton pitched the final one and one/third of an inning, finishing with one strikeout while giving up a hit, and two earned runs.
Corbin finished with five extra-base hits in the win with Kade Elam leading the way with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in four runs and scoring once. Cameron Combs connected with two hits and drove in three runs while Evan Poore was 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, and four runs scored. No Carmichael delivered a hit, two RBI, and scored three times while Jeremiah Gilbert had a hit, an RBI, and scored twice. Jacob Baker and Walker Landrum both finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Helton had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Jeremiah Gilbert collected a hit, an RBI, and scored twice while Mikey Neal had a hit and scored once.
