CORBIN — It took a couple of innings for Lynn Camp’s bats to heat up, but once they did, the Lady Wildcats’ matchup with Harlan turned into another run-rule ending.
Nikki Hendrix’s Lady Wildcats (7-1) remained red-hot and won their sixth consecutive game by fighting back from a 2-1 deficit to knock off the Lady Green Dragons, 14-2.
Lynn Camp trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the third inning before exploding for 12 runs and never looking back. The Lady Wildcats have now scored at least 10 runs in five consecutive games and six overall this season.
Lynn Camp delivered 15 hits with eight of those going for extra bases.
Katie Miller went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI and two runs scored while Jorja Carnes delivered three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Halle Mills collected two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored while Gabriella Carollo finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored.
Charity Steele continued her impressive play, delivering two hits while driving in two runs and scoring twice. Hanah Lay also had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Alissa Crumpler had one hit, two RBI and one run scored. Haylie Gray also had a hit in the win.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action Saturday at 2 p.m. when they host Lee County.
