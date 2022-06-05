LEXINGTON — In his final throw of his high school career in the state championship for boys shot put, Williamsburg High School senior Bronson Bates became a state champion. Bates threw 50 feet, 3.5 inches to place first in Thursday’s KHSAA Class A Track & Field State Championship, making him the school’s first male state champion in 25 years, according to his coach Cory Fleenor.
“We all were watching and we yelled, we were just happy for him,” Fleenor said of witnessing Bates' winning throw. “He put in the work.”
Fleenor said Bates was a special student-athlete that had shown dedication and a hard work ethic throughout the season.
Fleenor said he also believes Bates is the first field event state champion at Williamsburg High School since 1973.
Bates was one of four athletes that helped lead the Williamsburg boys track team to a ninth-place finish in the KHSAA Class 1A Track & Field State Championship on Thursday. The girls' team placed 12th overall.
"As a team, we performed great, we've got a lot of young kids out there and that was their first time doing a state meet," girls coach Josh Patrick said. "So a little bit of nerves, but definitely proud of their performances for sure."
Fleenor said he was very excited for his team and proud that they all showed up ready to compete.
Freshman Nate Goodin placed second in the boys' high jump completing a jump of 6-2. Goodin broke a 49-year-old school record in the high jump.
Junior Joseph West took third in the boys' discus throw with 136-2 and junior Ben Hale placed eighth with 39-0.25 in the boys' triple jump to score points for the team.
For the girls' team, athletes that scored points for the team were sophomore Madison Peace, who finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.55. Sophomore Lylah Mattingly took third in the girls' 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.19.
Peace also finished fifth in the girls' 200-meter dash with a time of 27.23.
Mattingly also placed sixth with a time of 17.08 in the girls' 100-meter hurdles.
"They've worked really hard to be where they're at and both of them were very competitive today," Patrick said. "We always say, 'finish on empty' — that's our big thing and I think they did a performance that was worthy of that. Proud of their efforts, and all the team, they represented their school, community, and family well."
Other competitors at the state event:
Sophomore Riley Chinn placed 9th in the boys' pole vault completing the 10-6 mark.
Junior Alana Mah placed 11th in girls' long jump with 14-6.
The girls 4x400 meter run team of Hannah Creekmore, Emma Meadors, Madison Peace, and Lylah Mattingly finished 13th with a time of 4:37.60.
The boys 4x100 meter relay team of Max Rose, Bronson Bates, Ben Hale, and Martin Shannon took 14th with a time of 46.80.
The girls 4x800 meter relay team of Heaven Warren, Grace Ann Abbott, Ryan Fields, and Emily Powers placed 18th with a time of 11:25.61.
Junior Ben Hale placed 19th in boys long jump with 18-4.
Junior Martin Shannon placed 19th in the boys' 100-meter dash with a time of 11.75.
Junior Robel Schwarz placed 19th in the boys' 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.78.
The boys 4x800 meter relay team of Nick Baird, Alex Gamble, Eli Meadors, and Robel Schwarz finished 21st with a time of 10:04.12.
Sophomore Max Rose finished 21st in the boys' 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.74.
Sophomore Madison Peace finished 22nd in the girls' 100-meter dash with a time of 13.57.
The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Madison Taylor, Arianna Ramirez, Zoie Brown, and Heidi Wiles finished 22nd with a time of 55.33.
Sophomore Hunter Thomas finished 23rd in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a ti
