WILDER — Eli Pietrowski scored a game-high 25 points to help guide Corbin Middle School’s seventh grade to a state championship on Sunday.
Corbin jumped out to an 11-7 lead and never looked back during its 38-18 win over Clay County. Caynan Sizemore added six points in the win while Lucas Brittain finished with four points and Cole Stevens chipped in three points.
It was Corbin Middle School’s first state basketball title since the sixth grade accomplished the feat in 2013.
“First, we always want to give God the glory,” Corbin coach Jimmy Hendrickson said. “We have such a special group of kids. I love them and couldn’t be prouder of them battling through so much adversity this season.”
Corbin (22-2) battled throughout the tournament, picking up wins over South Oldham (44-35), Elkhorn (55-46), North Marshall (45-39, overtime), and Ashland (49-43) before beating Clay County by 20 points.
“It was a long, but very rewarding weekend,” Hendrickson said. “We played five really good teams from across the state. Just a pleasure to see these kids get the reward they deserve. They’ll never forget winning a state championship.”
Pietrowski scored all 11 of the Redhounds’ points in the first quarter to give them an 11-7 lead. He added six more in the second quarter while Brittain and Sizemore each scored two points apiece to push Corbin’s lead to 21-9 at halftime.
The Redhounds outscored the Tigers, 11-8, in the third quarter behind Pietrowski’s four points, Steven’s three points while both Sizemore and Brittain scored two points apiece to push Corbin’s advantage to 32-17.
Hendrickson’s squad put the finishing touches on the win with Pietrowski adding four points and Sizemore tallying two points in the fourth quarter.
“We had so many kids step up and make plays for us all weekend whether it was hitting a big shot or making a defensive stop,” Hendrickson said. “Total team effort and happy to represent our school district in a positive way.”
Members of the team are Lucas Brittain, Cam Estep, Cole Stevens, Matthew Perez, Landon Crawford, Jamison West, Clay Botner, Jaden Broughton, Dallas Merida, Caynan Sizemore, Eli Pietrowski, Braxton Cima, Jacob White, Max Farmer, and head coach Jimmy Hendrickson.
