BEREA — Sean Simons and the Corbin Redhound cross country team turned in identical first-place efforts during Saturday’s Berea Community Invitational meet with Simons winning top individual honors while helping Corbin take home the team title.
The Redhounds scored 43 points as Henry Clay placing second with 71 points.
Simons placed first with a time of 17:11.54 while teammate Jonah Black placed fourth (17:23.65) and John Hail also had a top 10 finish with a time of 17:34.36.
The Lady Redhounds placed sixth with 138 points while Jaycee Frye turned in a 10th place finish (21:46.34) to lead Corbin.
Berea Community Invitational
Boys Team Scores
1. Corbin 43, 2. Henry Clay 71, 3. Southwestern 86, 4. Mercer County 134, 5. Western Hills 155, 6. Rowan County 179, 7. Montgomery County 182, 8. Jackson County 188, 9. Danville 195, 10. Burgin 210, 11. Berea 281, 12. Model 319
Boys Individual Results
Corbin (1st, 43 points)
1st Sean Simons 17:11.54
4th Jonah Black 17:23.65
7th John Hail 17:34.36
14th Andon Asher 18:36.40
17th Ethan Slone 18:45.62
19th Gabe Mahan 18:49.95
20th Connor Messer 19:00.66
Girls Team Scores
1. Lexington Christian 65, 2. Henry Clay 85, 3. Rowan County 91, 4. Pulaski County 98, 5. Southwestern 126, 6. Corbin 138, 7. Montgomery County 151, 8. Burgin 213, 9. Berea 217, 10. Jackson County 244.
Girls Individual Results
Corbin (6th, 138 points)
10th Jaycee Frye 21:46.34
31st Sophy Jones 23:10.73
34th Alex Herren 24:01.35
36th Mary Simons 24:15.42
50th Maddie Russell 25:48.93
55th Savannah Mayer 26:25.65
