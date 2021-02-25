WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets played host to the McCreary Central Lady Raiders on Thursday night and came away with a 61-56 win.
The Lady Yellow Jackets have shown some improvement in the past couple of weeks. After a big win over Barbourville on February 12, Williamsburg has won four of their last six games. On Thursday, it took a big game from star player Mikkah Siler to get the Lady Yellow Jackets into the win column.
The senior once again showed why she is regarded as one of the top players in the 13th region. Siler led all scorers with 27 points, going nine-of-12 from the free-throw line, and coming up with big plays when Williamsburg needed them the most.
Only one other Lady Yellow Jackets player scored in double figures, as Sabrina Lewis finished with 12 points on the night. Kaylee Graham added eight points in the win. \
Williamsburg came out flat to start the game and dug themselves a hole in the first quarter, as McCreary Central raced out to a 20-13 lead after one.
In the second quarter, the Lady Yellow Jackets offense started to pick up. Siler had her way with the Lady Raiders’ defense, scoring nine points in the period. Lewis scored six and Graham scored four, as Williamsburg worked their way back into the lead, taking a 35-33 advantage into the half.
The third quarter was the deciding factor in the game. The Yellow Jackets’ defense tightened up in the third, limiting McCreary Central to just two made field goals in the period. Siler scored six more points in the third and Madison Prewitt scored four, as the Lady Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 53-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
While the Williamsburg offense struggled to get much going in the fourth, their defense held the Lady Raiders just enough to hold on to the 61-56 win.
With the win, the Lady Yellow Jackets improved their record to 9-10 on the year. They will return to action on Monday, traveling to take on Clay County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.