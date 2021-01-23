WILLIAMSBURG — Eric Swords’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets showed signs of an improving team, bouncing back with a win on Saturday after suffering a season-worst 37-point setback to South Laurel on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets (4-3) used a 33-point first quarter to jump ahead of L.I.G.H.T. and never look back during their 77-40 win.
Senior Gavon Thomas scored 23 points while Micah Steely added 16 points and Larry Bray added three 3-pointers and 11 points in the win.
“It was good for our kids to get a bounce-back win,” Swords said. “With Thomas back from injury the last three games, we have been much more intense. I like the direction we are headed, we got to continue to learn to sustain our effort level but we are making great strides.”
Williamsburg led 33-7 at the end of the first quarter and 51-23 at halftime before cruising to the 37-point victory.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Corbin. The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
