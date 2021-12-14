LONDON — Despite being down two starters, North Laurel found a way to knock off Madison Southern on Tuesday.
The Lady Jaguars (5-1) fought back from a 12-11 deficit to begin the second quarter and handed the Lady Eagles a 55-43 loss.
With both Brooke Nicholson and Bella Sizemore out, Emily Sizemore poured in a game-high 24 points while Hailee Valentine added 12 points and Gracie McKnight finished with 10 points.
“This is not a game we will be bragging about but it is a game that will help us in the long run,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “Madison Southern is an extremely well-coached team and they know how to utilize their talent. Combining their game plan with 2 starters out, and Chloe McKnight only playing 12 minutes due to foul trouble — I have to be proud of how my players stepped up. It was truly a team effort tonight and that is only going to make us better when it counts. What we are trying to get ready for is all toward the end of the season.
“Even though this was undoubtedly a team effort, I have to give a lot of credit to Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine,” he added. “They stepped up as great leaders today and helped win the game. Emily Sizemore made sure everyone was where that were supposed to be offensively and did a great job of controlling the ball. She often does not get the credit she deserves because she is truly about the team first. However, she will score when the team needs it like she did tonight.
“Hailee has to fight through so much attention on her and it seems that teams are allowed to hold and grab her and that has to be frustrating,” he continued. “However, she continues to keep her head about her and finds her spots to score and help her team in so many other ways. I have been very proud of her the last few weeks. One other person that you can see growing as a player before our eyes is Gracie McKnight. She is getting more and more comfortable and she is going to be a huge piece for us down the road. I have to give credit to all of our players tonight, and without their contributions we wouldn’t have won.”
Madison Southern took a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter by connecting with a basket at the buzzer despite seeing Valentine score five points while Emily Sizemore added four points during the period.
North Laurel inched it’s way to a 26-24 advantage at halftime by outscoring the Lady Eagles, 15-12, during the second quarter behind Gracie McKnight’s two 3-pointers and eight points while Valentine added five more points.
The Lady Jaguars continued to add on to their lead in the third quarter, outscoring Madison Southern, 11-9, to take a 37-31 advantage into the fourth quarter. Emily Sizemore scored eight points during the period while Jaelyn Black knocked down a 3-pointer.
North Laurel put the finishing touches on the win as Emily Sizemore scored 10 points behind a 3-pointer, a field goal and five free throws as the Lady Jaguars outscored the Lady Eagles, 18-12.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back home Saturday and play Campbell County at 1:30 p.m.
North Laurel 55, Madison Southern 43
Madison Southern 12 12 9 12 43
North Laurel 11 15 11 18 55
Madison Southern (43) — French 11, Carter 2, A. Estep 9, Daniels 8, Flannery 4, R. Estep 7, Moberly 2.
North Laurel (55) — Black 3, Valentine 12, E. Sizemore 24, Claybrook 4, G. McKnight 10, C. McKnight 2.
