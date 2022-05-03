It was another easy win for the Whitley County Colonels, when they hosted the Somerset Briar Jumpers on Monday night and came away with an 11-1 victory.
The win gave the Colonels their fifth in a row, as they gear up for the postseason. It’s the second time Whitley County has won five straight games in the past month, as they are 10-3 in their past 13 contests.
The win was also a special milestone for Colonels’ Coach Jeremy Shope. Since arriving at Whitley County in 2018, Shope has had the Colonels among the region’s best each and every season. The win over Somerset on Monday marked Shope’s 100th win as the Colonels' skipper.
Shope said that while he is proud of the accomplishment of reaching his 100th win in his fifth season, the credit goes to his coaching staff and his players.
“I’m very honored and blessed to be the head baseball coach at Whitley County High School. I’m blessed to have the best staff in the state,” said Shope. “Ultimately, players win games. My staff and I love what we do and we get to coach wonderful young men here at Whitley. It’s a family atmosphere. We take pride in developing every player in our program.”
While it was a special night for Shope, Monday night was also a the last home game for seniors Logan Bennett, Trevor Downs, and Caden Petrey. All three players were pivotal in the win and went out with style for their last home game.
Downs and Petrey combined to lead the Colonels in the win, with each hitting a home run and one single apiece. Bennett left his mark on the game, hitting a single in the top of the sixth that ended the game via the 10-run rule.
Andrew Stack had a double for the Colonels, and Matthew Wright added three singles. Sam Harp, Bryce Anderson, and Jaxon Storms also had a single.
In addition to honoring their three seniors, the Colonels also brought back Luke Stanfill from last year’s squad, to honor him for his career and the role he played on Whitley County’s deep postseason run last season.
“It was a special senior night for our team. We got to honor Luke Stanfill who was a big part of our postseason run last year. We also got to honor our three seniors - Trevor Downs, Caden Petrey, and Logan Bennett,” said Shope. “I’m very proud of our team and we are trending upward. We’re excited to come to the ballpark every day. That’s a coach’s dream.”
Whitley County wasted no time going to work against Somerset. They scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning on Stack’s double, giving them the early 3-0 lead after one. Downs’ solo home run in the second extended the lead to 4-0.
Petrey’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth helped move the Whitley County lead to 10-1, before a single from Bennett in the bottom of the sixth scored the team’s 11th run and ended the game with the 11-1 victory.
Mason Croley and Landon Siler combined to split time on the mound. Croley picked up the win, pitching five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run, while striking out six batters. Siler came on in relief in the sixth and allowed just one hit.
With the win, the Colonels record moved to 19-10 on the year. They’ll tavel to take on Harlan County on Thursday.
