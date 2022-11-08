Weather Alert

...Very dry conditions will create an enhanced risk for wildfires on Wednesday... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN KENTUCKY... The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 044 Fleming, Fire weather zone 050 Montgomery, Fire weather zone 051 Bath, Fire weather zone 052 Rowan, Fire weather zone 058 Estill, Fire weather zone 059 Powell, Fire weather zone 060 Menifee, Fire weather zone 068 Rockcastle, Fire weather zone 069 Jackson, Fire weather zone 080 Laurel, Fire weather zone 085 Whitley, Fire weather zone 086 Knox, Fire weather zone 087 Bell, Fire weather zone 088 Harlan, Fire weather zone 104 Elliott, Fire weather zone 106 Morgan, Fire weather zone 107 Johnson, Fire weather zone 108 Wolfe, Fire weather zone 109 Magoffin, Fire weather zone 110 Floyd, Fire weather zone 111 Lee, Fire weather zone 112 Breathitt, Fire weather zone 113 Knott, Fire weather zone 114 Owsley, Fire weather zone 115 Perry, Fire weather zone 116 Clay, Fire weather zone 117 Leslie, Fire weather zone 118 Letcher, Fire weather zone 119 Martin, and Fire weather zone 120 Pike. * TIMING...Late Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * WIND...Southeast at 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 15 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidities as low as around 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&